Qatar's Foreign Ministry Summons Iranian Amb.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 24 (KUNA) -- The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Iranian Ambassador to Qatar Ali Abadi, following the attack carried out on Monday against the Al-Udeid airbase, the ministry said in a press release.
Qatar considered the attack a blatant violation of its sovereignty, airspace and United Nations charter, and preserves the right to respond in a manner appropriate to international law.
The Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan Al-Muraikhi informed the ambassador that the attack does not align with the principle of good neighborliness and the close relations between the two countries.
Al-Muraikhi stressed the need for dialogue, diplomatic solutions to avoid conflict, de-escalate the situation and end military operations to reinforce regional and international stability. (end)
