FOR RELEASE ON TUESDAY, 24TH JUNE

EUROCHANGE PARTNERS WITH CO-OP INSURANCE TO BRING TRAVEL MONEY DISCOUNTS

eurochange, the UK's leading travel money specialist, brings preferable rates on travel money for Co-op Insurance customers.

In a new partnership with Co-op Insurance, eurochange is now helping Co-op Insurance member-owners and customers make their travel money stretch even further with great rates on the market's widest range of currencies. These rates are available for online exchanges, including click & collect from eurochange's 240+ UK branches and home delivery.

Charles Stewart, eurochange MD, said "Our partnership with Co-op Insurance is very exciting, helping even more people get great rates on their travel money. As one of Britain's best-loved brands and one which shares our commitment to adding value for every customer, Co-op Insurance is a perfect match for eurochange.”

Ellis German, Travel Partnership Manager at Co-op Insurance, adds:“We're pleased to be partnering with eurochange as part of our commitment to meeting the travel needs of our member-owners and customers.

“By planning ahead with their travel money and being able to choose from a wide variety of currencies through eurochange, our members and customers can save time, money and stress, as well as enjoy their holidays without any unnecessary financial worries.

“We also encourage members and customers to ensure that they have the right cover so that they're fully protected whilst they're travelling abroad.”

Notes to Editor:

eurochange is one of the UK's leading foreign exchange experts, specialising in travel money, international payments, money transfers and remittance services for retail, business and banking customers.

In operation since 1975, the company has expanded significantly to now include over 240 branches throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as a significant online presence. Today, we take care of thousands of transactions every single day, across over 50 currencies (the widest range on the market) to hundreds of countries around the world, providing travel money in cash and on our eurochange Travel Money Card, powered by Mastercard®.

But throughout every change, our brand vision has remained the same: to add value to every customer's journey, offering competitive pricing and service alongside inspiration and expertise. This is reflected by our consistently superb reputation, with an 'Excellent' Trustpilot rating from over 22,000 reviews and robust rates of repeat custom.

About Co-op

Co-op Group is one of the world's largest consumer co-operatives, operating across food retail, funerals, insurance, and legal services. Owned by over 6 million active member-owners, Co-op exists to meet their needs and champion the causes they care about.

With more than 2,300 food stores, 800 funeral homes and a wholesale business supplying around 6,000 additional outlets, Co-op employs 54,000 colleagues and generates annual revenues of over £11 billion. It is a recognised leader in ethical business and community-led programmes, creating long-term value for members and communities across the UK.