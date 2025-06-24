Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tehran Celebrates: Iran Strikes US Base In Qatar After Nuclear Site Attacks!

2025-06-24 05:01:54
Iranians poured into the streets of Tehran celebrating Iran's missile strike on the US Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar on June 23. The attack, carried out in response to US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, was described by Iran's military as“devastating and powerful.” Fireworks and patriotic chants filled the air as crowds shouted, 'We must definitely respond.' However, US officials confirmed no casualties or major damage, crediting Qatar's defense systems for intercepting the missiles.

