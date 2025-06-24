Tata Steel Poised For Short-Term Rally: SEBI RA Deepak Pal Sees Breakout Above ₹154
Tata Steel could see a short-term rally towards the ₹161-163 levels if it can break past and trade consistently above a key resistance zone of around ₹154, according to SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal.
At the time of writing, Tata Steel stock was up 2.9% at ₹156.75.
Pal noted that, based on the daily charts, Tata Steel is undergoing a mild corrective phase. Despite consistent declines over the past week, the stock has managed to stay within the range of its 14-day and 55-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), while holding above the crucial 200-day EMA support at ₹148.
On Monday, the stock opened and hit a low of ₹150.50, but recovered to close at ₹152.4. The intraday bounce suggests that selling pressure is currently limited, with buyers stepping in near support zones, the analyst added.
The 55-day EMA offers near-term support, while the 14-day EMA of around ₹154 poses a short-term resistance, according to Pal. On the downside, ₹148 remains a strong support level, aligning with the 200-day EMA and providing a solid technical foundation.
On the fundamental side, Tata Steel's stock trades at a P/E ratio of 15–17x. The company has significantly reduced its debt-to-equity ratio, supported by strong integrated assets and a solid book value. The company offers a dividend yield of 2% - 3% and maintains a healthy return on equity (ROE) of 10% - 12%.
While global steel price uncertainties, European market pressures, and commodity volatility could add to short-term pressures, the company's long-term prospects remain strong, driven by India's infrastructure growth.
Year-to-date, the stock has gained 13.5%
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment