City Union Bank Eyes Breakout: SEBI RA Flags Risk-Reward Setup With ₹218 Target
City Union Bank shares gained 1.5% on Tuesday, tracking the broad-based rally across PSU banks. The stock has rallied over 10% in the last six months.
On the technicals, City Union Bank shares are forming a higher-high structure on the daily chart, indicating a positive trend.
However, SEBI-registered analyst Kavita Agrawal noted that while momentum remains strong, the volume on the daily chart is not yet convincing.
On the 75-minute chart, Agrawal observed that the stock is currently retesting its previous high, which can act as a breakout level.
She advised watching for a pullback near the 20 EMA or the ₹196 zone before considering an entry.
Agrawal said volume activity is supportive and suggests the potential for a continuation breakout.
For the trade setup, she outlined an entry range of ₹196 – ₹200, a stop loss at ₹184, and a target of ₹218, calling it an attractive, risk-managed setup with a risk-reward ratio of 3.3:1.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'normal' message volume.
The stock has risen 11.8% so far in 2025.
