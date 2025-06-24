Ahmedabad Plane Crash: PIL In Supreme Court For Suspension Of Air India Boeing Fleet Till Safety Clearance

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an interim suspension of all of Air India's Boeing flights following the fatal Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 that killed 241 of the 242 passengers. The plea has been filed by Advocate Ajay Bansal, who has sought a safety audit of all of Air India flights and those of other airlines to address systemic safety failures in Air India's operations, particularly its Boeing fleet.

The plea has raised several grounds, the foremost being the gross violation of Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the Right to Life and Personal Liberty. The petitioner argues that passenger safety is an integral part of this right, and chronic maintenance failures, such as those evident in the present case, constitute an infringement of the same.

PIL for grounding of Air India Boeing fleet till safety clearance

Further, the petition highlights a breach of statutory duties under the Aircraft Act and Rules, especially Rules 30 and 134, which mandate periodic airworthiness and fitness checks. It alleges that Air India's conduct demonstrates clear non-compliance with these mandatory requirements. Additionally, the petitioner emphasises that the statutory obligation to conduct regular safety audits and provide adequate passenger facilities on international flights has not been met, resulting in a major accident and the loss of 241 passengers, including many aspiring doctors, thereby affecting families and communities at large.

The plea also asserts that there has been inadequate enforcement of safety regulations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

The plea further alleges that systemic maintenance gaps, including malfunctioning air conditioning systems before take-off, routinely evade the oversight of these authorities, showing a failure to implement mandatory pre-flight procedures.

The petitioner highlights that the Supreme Court has, in the past, issued guidelines in similar public interest matters concerning safety in the transportation sector, such as in MC Mehta v. Union of India (1987). Therefore, there is a pressing need to strictly enforce all rules, regulations and guidelines under the Aircraft Act, 1934; the Aircraft Rules, 1937; DGCA directions; Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR); advisory circulars; and international conventions such as the Montreal Convention, 1999, which establishes a carrier's duty of care, the plea adds.

On these grounds, the petitioner seeks interim reliefs, including the issuance of mandatory, time-bound guidelines for safety and operational checks; unannounced audits with public disclosure of findings; immediate grounding of any non-compliant aircraft until rectification and re-certification; and stringent enforcement of airworthiness norms across all airlines operating in India.