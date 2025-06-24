403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Botafogo's Club World Cup Run Brings Record Earnings
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Botafogo, a famous football club from Brazil, has made headlines for earning more money at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup than it did by winning Brazil's top league in 2024.
Official figures show that Botafogo received $15.21 million just for taking part in the group stage of the Club World Cup. This amount is already much higher than the R$48.1 million (about $9 million) the club got for winning the Brazilian league last year.
Every win in the group stage brought Botafog another $2 million. When they reached the round of 16, they earned an extra $7.5 million. These bonuses add up quickly, showing how much more valuable international tournaments have become for clubs like Botafogo.
The Club World Cup's new format, with 32 teams and a $1 billion total prize pool, has changed the way clubs think about their finances.
Now, teams can earn more from a few international matches than from a whole season in their home league. This money matters for Botafogo. It helps the club pay its bills, sign better players, and invest in its future.
For many clubs, international competitions are now the best way to earn big money, not just win trophies. Botafogo's story shows how much football is changing.
Success on the world stage now means more than just pride-it can reshape a club's financial future. As more clubs chase these rewards, the business side of football will keep growing.
Official figures show that Botafogo received $15.21 million just for taking part in the group stage of the Club World Cup. This amount is already much higher than the R$48.1 million (about $9 million) the club got for winning the Brazilian league last year.
Every win in the group stage brought Botafog another $2 million. When they reached the round of 16, they earned an extra $7.5 million. These bonuses add up quickly, showing how much more valuable international tournaments have become for clubs like Botafogo.
The Club World Cup's new format, with 32 teams and a $1 billion total prize pool, has changed the way clubs think about their finances.
Now, teams can earn more from a few international matches than from a whole season in their home league. This money matters for Botafogo. It helps the club pay its bills, sign better players, and invest in its future.
For many clubs, international competitions are now the best way to earn big money, not just win trophies. Botafogo's story shows how much football is changing.
Success on the world stage now means more than just pride-it can reshape a club's financial future. As more clubs chase these rewards, the business side of football will keep growing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment