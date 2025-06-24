Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Botafogo's Club World Cup Run Brings Record Earnings


2025-06-24 05:00:39
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Botafogo, a famous football club from Brazil, has made headlines for earning more money at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup than it did by winning Brazil's top league in 2024.

Official figures show that Botafogo received $15.21 million just for taking part in the group stage of the Club World Cup. This amount is already much higher than the R$48.1 million (about $9 million) the club got for winning the Brazilian league last year.

Every win in the group stage brought Botafog another $2 million. When they reached the round of 16, they earned an extra $7.5 million. These bonuses add up quickly, showing how much more valuable international tournaments have become for clubs like Botafogo.

The Club World Cup's new format, with 32 teams and a $1 billion total prize pool, has changed the way clubs think about their finances.



Now, teams can earn more from a few international matches than from a whole season in their home league. This money matters for Botafogo. It helps the club pay its bills, sign better players, and invest in its future.

For many clubs, international competitions are now the best way to earn big money, not just win trophies. Botafogo's story shows how much football is changing.

Success on the world stage now means more than just pride-it can reshape a club's financial future. As more clubs chase these rewards, the business side of football will keep growing.

MENAFN24062025007421016031ID1109714926

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search