Eq Plc Notice Pursuant To The Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10 Janne Larma
|% of shares and voting rights (A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|14.29%
|14.29%
|41 407 198
|Position of previous notification
|15.50%
|15.50%
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: shares and voting rights
|Class/type of shares ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
| Direct
(SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
| Direct
(SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009009617
| 5 915 904
(Chilla Capital S.A.)
| 14.29%
(Chilla Capital S.A.)
|SUBTOTAL A
|5 915 904
|14.29 %
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|Name
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both
|Janne Larma
|0
|0
|Chilla Capital S.A.
|14.29%
|5 915 904
|TOTAL
|14.29%
|5 915 904
eQ Plc
Additional information: Janne Larma, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8920
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, , media
eQ is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the group total approximately EUR 13.6 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The share of the group's parent company eQ Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
More information about the group is available on our website at .
