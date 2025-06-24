403
Actimedia PR & Digital CEO Trupti Vasudev appointed to the board of Travel Lifestyle Network
(MENAFN- ActiMedia) Mumbai: June 24, 2025 — Travel Lifestyle Network (TLN), the pre-eminent global network of 25 independent communications agencies specialising in travel and lifestyle, celebrates its 20-year anniversary this year and has made a slew of strategic announcements to mark the occasion.
For the first time in the network’s two-decade history, the representative of an Indian company has been appointed on the board. In her new global role as board member, representing Asia/Pacific, Trupti Vasudev, CEO of Actimedia PR & Digital, will be representing the agencies across India, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Australia, GCC Indonesia and Japan.
“The Travel Lifestyle Network is a prime example of the power of collaboration – both for the participating agencies and clients who choose to work with a TLN agency. Specialist agencies are offering agility and deeply localised solutions for lifestyle brands and travel tourism brands with the professionalism of a global network, and as such are offering up a stiff competition to international conglomerates. The APAC region represents one of the world's most dynamic consumer markets and offers unparalleled opportunities across lifestyle, travel, and luxury segments. I’m excited to leverage the network to create greater opportunities for each of the members and also to expand TLN further into other Asia Pacific markets” said Trupti Vasudev.
Since its founding, TLN has been recognized for its award-winning, global campaigns spanning destinations, airlines, luxury hospitality, cruise lines, wellness, fashion, and beauty brands.
TLN has also announced the appointment of David Zapata, Founder and CEO of Zapwater Communications (USA), as Executive Chair of the Board, Marilyne Levesque, President of Marelle Communications, Canada, who will represent the Americas; and Virginie Le Norgant, Co-Founder of GroupExpression, France, representing Europe. TLN founder Hanna Kleber, Chairwoman of The Kleber Group, continues to serve as Honorary Chair, providing strategic counsel in support of the network’s evolving vision.
“Our agencies represent a remarkable group of entrepreneurial and innovative leaders deeply embedded in their local markets. Moving forward, we will place greater emphasis on new offerings, services and industries — all while maintaining the high standards of excellence that have defined TLN for two decades,” said David Zapata.
The new leadership signals a strategic commitment by TLN to foster growth and forge deeper agency collaboration with an expanded focus on consumer and lifestyle communications.
