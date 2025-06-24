403
Ministry: Iraq Reopens Southern Airspace, Evaluates Situation For Rest Of Airspace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, June 24 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi Ministry of Transportation announced on Tuesday that the southern airspace was reopened with further evaluation reopening the rest of the Iraqi airspace.
The Iraqi News Agency (INA), citing Ministry spokesman Maytham Al-Safi, said that southern airspace was reopened after approval of competent aviation authorities.
The source indicated that the situation would be further evaluated to reopen the rest of the country's airspace.
Iraq decided to close its airspace for air traffic since the beginning of the military confrontation between Iran and the Israeli occupation. (end)
