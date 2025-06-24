Some UAE, GCC Flights Remain Suspended, Rerouted Despite Ceasefire

[Editor's Note: Follow the KT live blog for live updates on the Israel-Iran conflict .]

Many airlines on Monday suspended and rerouted flights after Iran launched an attack at the US military bases in Qatar, impacting hundreds of flights and thousands of passengers.

Despite the ceasefire announced by the US and Iran on Tuesday morning, some UAE and foreign airlines have announced the suspension and rerouting of flights on Tuesday, June 24. All the airlines advised passengers to keep monitoring their websites for the latest updates.

Below is the list of UAE and foreign airlines that have suspended flights or are rerouting them due to the Israel-Iran conflict on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Etihad Airways:

Etihad Airways cancelled flights to Doha, Kuwait, Muscat and Riyadh on said on Monday due to the Iranian attack on US bases in Qatar.

In a statement to Khaleej Times late last night, the Abu Dhabi-based airline announced the cancellation of EY651 flight on June 24 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait and EY652 from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi. It also cancelled flight EY663 on June 24 from Abu Dhabi to Doha and EY664 from Doha to Abu Dhabi. Flights EY575 from Abu Dhabi to Dammam and EY576 from Dammam to Abu Dhabi have been cancelled on June 24.

“Etihad continues to monitor developments closely in coordination with the relevant authorities and is taking all necessary precautions... Etihad flights only operate through approved airspace, safety is always our highest priority and we would never operate a flight unless it was safe to do so.”

Emirates :

Dubai's flagship carrier said a number of flights were rerouted en route to the emirate on June 23, but there were no diversions.

“After a thorough and careful risk assessment, Emirates will continue to operate flights as scheduled, using flight paths well distanced from conflict areas. Some flights may incur delays due to longer re‐routings or airspace congestion, but Emirates' teams are working hard to keep to schedule and minimise any disruption or inconvenience to our customers.”

Flydubai :

Flydubai has resumed flights on June 24 as scheduled, a spokesperson said on Monday. Following some flight cancellations and diversions on June 23, the airline is working to minimise the disruption but“some delays may still be expected due to airspace congestion."

The airline continues to operate using approved air corridors while avoiding restricted airspace.

Air Arabia:

The Sharjah-based budget carrier said in a statement last night that“some flights may experience disruption” due to the situation in the region. It asked passengers to check their flight status online for the latest updates.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

The ultra-low-cost carrier said in a statement that passengers flying in and out of the region should expect disruptions.“We directly inform passengers about their options. Customers who booked via third parties, should out to them for details.”

Qatar Airways:

Following last night's temporary suspension of its flights due to the closure of air traffic movement, Qatar's national carrier announced the reinstatement of flights following the reopening of airspace in the State of Qatar in the early morning.

However, it warned that it anticipates“significant delays” to its flight schedule.

PIA:

Pakistan's national carrier PIA announced the temporary suspension of its flights to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain and Dubai due to the situation in the Gulf region. It asked passengers to contact its Call Centre for updated flight info/rebooking on alternate flights.

Air India Express:

An Air India Express spokesperson told Khaleej Times that the airline“has temporarily suspended flights to the region” given the evolving situation and the closure of certain airspaces in the Middle East.

The Indian carrier said it notified impacted passengers of changes directly on the contact details registered with the airline.

Indigo:

India's IndiGo said as airports across the Middle East gradually reopen, it is“prudently and progressively resuming operations on these routes.”

It added,” We continue to monitor the situation closely and are fully considering the safest available flight paths to ensure secure and seamless travel.”

Air India:

India's full-fledged carrier said it“ceased all operations to the region as well as to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe with immediate effect, until further notice” due to war in the Middle East.

“We request the understanding of all passengers who may be affected by this disruption that's beyond an airline's control. Air India is in continuous consultation with its external security advisors and is vigilantly monitoring the evolving situation. We will keep our passengers informed of any updates,” it said.