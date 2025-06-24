Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Michelin to become exclusive supplier of the FIM Superbike World Championship starting in 2027


2025-06-24 04:07:38
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Michelin is pleased to announce that, from 2027 until the end of the 2031 season, it will become the exclusive tire supplier for all categories of the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK).

This commitment marks a new strategic step for the Group, confirming its global presence in motorcycle racing, following its successes in MotoGP and MotoE. It is part of a logical approach: to build on technological innovations developed in premier categories and apply them to a championship where the bikes are closer to production models.

"We are very pleased to be able to commit so quickly to a world-class motorcycle racing championship starting in 2027," said Matthieu Bonardel, Director of Michelin Motorsport. "The WorldSBK offers an ideal environment to bring our technologies even closer to those used by all riders, whether on the track or on the road. The audience of this championship is mainly made up of enthusiasts who own super sport motorcycles. For them, we will do everything possible to deliver high-quality entertainment, supported by tires with outstanding performance."

By choosing to become the exclusive supplier for WorldSBK, Michelin is reaffirming its desire to contribute to the development of tires that combine high performance, durability, and accessibility. As the motorcycles competing in WorldSBK are directly derived from production models, the technologies developed for this championship can be quickly applied to tire ranges intended for all motorcycle enthusiasts.


*FIM = Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (International Motorcycling Federation)
Having already achieved success in the WorldSBK championship in the early 2000s — with 12 titles won in an open-competition environment — Michelin is reconnecting with a discipline that perfectly aligns with its innovation-driven DNA focused on serving all riders.

Through its involvement in WorldSBK, Michelin will offer manufacturers, teams, and riders its top-level expertise in motorcycle competition, its proven ability to combine sporting performance with environmental responsibility, and the excellence of its technical, development, and performance analysis teams.


