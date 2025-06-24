Dorsett Wanchai: Where Hong Kong's Best Family Adventures Begin
The Central shuttle also connects guests to Victoria Peak's breathtaking skyline views via the Peak Tram and to Tung Chung MTR for Ngong Ping 360's cable car adventure to the Big Buddha. Meanwhile, Ocean Park's six resident pandas - the talk of the town - are just a 10-minute drive away, making Hong Kong's top family attractions wonderfully accessible.
Plan Your Family Summer Adventure at Dorsett Wanchai
Book our Fantastic 4 Family Package exclusively on our official website to enjoy:
Up to 35% off family rooms (Triple Rooms, Family Quad Rooms that accommodate up to 5, or interconnected rooms)
Daily breakfast for the whole family
Special kid amenities: Branded bath products, child-sized slippers & a Little Foodie snack box upon arrival
Sweet treats included : Daily candy bar at the hotel lobby & in-room pinata surprise (for selected Family Quad Rooms)
Travel light: Complimentary rental of baby essentials including cots, sterilizers, tableware, bathtub, bottle warmers, and many more
Maximize your stay with flexible check-in/out times and a full 26-hour stay – giving you two extra hours to explore Hong Kong
Book your summer family stay now and create magical Hong Kong memories!
About Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong
The award-winning 4.5-star Dorsett Wanchai offers 11 room types including Triple Rooms, Family Quad Rooms and Theme Suites (up to 48 sq.m) with most of them overlook the Happy Valley Racecourse. Located between Wanchai and Causeway Bay, it's an 8-minute walk to MTR/Times Square and provides complimentary shuttles to Wan Chai/Causeway Bay/Central. Facilities include Di Fu Lou restaurant, 3T Bar, 24-hour gym, and meeting spaces.
