Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Asia's Most Valuable Corporate Awards 2025 Has Successfully Concluded

Asia's Most Valuable Corporate Awards 2025 Has Successfully Concluded


2025-06-24 04:04:57
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2025 - MythFocus, a prominent business media platform known for its focus on commerce, entrepreneurship, and inspirational stories, has successfully concluded the "Asia's Most Valuable Corporate Awards 2025" on June 12, 2025, at the esteemed Mira Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui. This prestigious event was a celebration of innovation and excellence within the Hong Kong business community, honoring the most impactful contributions from outstanding enterprises and institutions.


The awards ceremony was a remarkable gathering of influential leaders from the political and business spheres, who not only presided over the event but also engaged in enlightening discussions with representatives from nearly seventy companies. The exchange of innovative business solutions and exceptional strategies created a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere, marking the event as a significant milestone in the business calendar.

For further information about the event and the list of awardees, please visit our website at . We look forward to continuing our commitment to highlighting the success stories and driving forces within the business world.

Our heartfelt congratulations to all the well-deserved winners of the Asia's Most Valuable Corporate Awards 2025! Your achievements are truly inspiring.

大興消防工程有限公司
Hong Kong Swimming Academy 香港游泳學校
保得信移民專家
Lamees
合興香港有限公司
Le Boudoir
享和汽車冷氣維修 HW Car Tuning
MingMingEE Baby Care Limited
永發工程(香港)有限公司 WING FAT ENGINEERING (HONG KONG) COMPANY LIMITED
Merio International Technology LTD 美瑞欧国际科技有限公司
活新教育 Newman Education
MIH (HONG KONG) LTD
皇鑽世家 Imperial Diamond Jewellery
Millton Ergonomic Schoolbag
新時代設計工程有限公司 New Times Design Engineering Company Limited
Meiga Health Holdings Limited 美嘉大健康集團有限公司
香港宇星國際教育集團有限公司
MoMo Beauty Plus
株式会社優特不動產
Murine Tsui Modelling Agency Limited
胡康邦移民顧問 John Hu Migration Consulting
Nefertiti Egyptian & Middle Eastern Dance School
夢想林創藝坊
Olive Learning Gallery
聯盈設計 UNION Design HK Limited
ONE Family Office Group Limited
Alpha Care International Limited 優家健康國際有限公司
Overseas Employment Centre Limited 海外僱傭中心有限公司
BeauTeeth 思邁皓齒口腔診所
Original Intention Hong Kong
Boca International Limited
OPM Systems Company Limited
HONG KONG GOOD YEAR AGRICULTURAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Prophecy Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic 愉賢母胎醫學診所
Capstone 72
Red Doors Studio Limited
CMY Group Company Limited
SK2 Corporate Services (HK) Ltd.
Cubedecor Workshop Limited
Social Policy Research Limited
Deluxe Business Solution Limited
TAIZOOM Elevator Company (HK) Limited
E for Pain Killer
Teen Building Education Limited
Easty Limited
Tim Ho Wan Limited
EC Infotech Limited
TYFRON Solutions Limited
Expivotal Consultancy
Wowwowtank Co Limited
Fame Limpid Design & Construction Limited
ZULUPACK®
Fine Arts International Academy 菁藝國際培訓學院
WAI & CO., SOLICITORS 衛氏律師行
Focus Espresso Official
CxAsia Limited
GENE SKIN 柔針清痘專家
WiT Solution Ltd.
Genius Hub Technology Co., Limited
HQTS Group Limited
Glo Consulting Limited
Liberty International Insurance Limited
Golden Luzon Ltd
Bonkit Wooden Floor Care Limited
Helios Education
AEfolio Limited
hkcHOME 匯展家居


In addition, we extend our sincere gratitude to our distinguished VIPs who graced the event as presenters this year:
1. Mr. Ivan Shum, Founder and Chairman of the Angel Investment Foundation;
2. Dr. Thomas Leung, Associate Dean (Teaching and Learning) of the School of Business at The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong;
3. Mr. Kyran Sze, Honorary President and Convenor of the Greater Bay Area Economic and Trade Association; and
4. Mr. Anson Chan, Member of the Standing Committee of the Fuzhou CPPCC.

Your presence and support were invaluable to the success of the Asia's Most Valuable Corporate Awards 2025.

Our upcoming "Asia's Most Valuable Brand Awards 2026" will be on 29 January, 2026 and is now open for applications! This is a call to all trailblazers and visionaries who have made significant strides in brand excellence and innovation. Don't miss the opportunity to showcase your achievements and be part of this prestigious event.

For more details:
Email : ... or WhatsApp :

Legal Disclaimer:
