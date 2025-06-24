Asia's Most Valuable Corporate Awards 2025 Has Successfully Concluded

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2025 - MythFocus, a prominent business media platform known for its focus on commerce, entrepreneurship, and inspirational stories, has successfully concluded the "Asia's Most Valuable Corporate Awards 2025" on June 12, 2025, at the esteemed Mira Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui. This prestigious event was a celebration of innovation and excellence within the Hong Kong business community, honoring the most impactful contributions from outstanding enterprises and institutions.





The awards ceremony was a remarkable gathering of influential leaders from the political and business spheres, who not only presided over the event but also engaged in enlightening discussions with representatives from nearly seventy companies. The exchange of innovative business solutions and exceptional strategies created a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere, marking the event as a significant milestone in the business calendar.



For further information about the event and the list of awardees, please visit our website at . We look forward to continuing our commitment to highlighting the success stories and driving forces within the business world.



Our heartfelt congratulations to all the well-deserved winners of the Asia's Most Valuable Corporate Awards 2025! Your achievements are truly inspiring.





大興消防工程有限公司

Hong Kong Swimming Academy 香港游泳學校

保得信移民專家

Lamees

合興香港有限公司

Le Boudoir

享和汽車冷氣維修 HW Car Tuning

MingMingEE Baby Care Limited

永發工程(香港)有限公司 WING FAT ENGINEERING (HONG KONG) COMPANY LIMITED

Merio International Technology LTD 美瑞欧国际科技有限公司

活新教育 Newman Education

MIH (HONG KONG) LTD

皇鑽世家 Imperial Diamond Jewellery

Millton Ergonomic Schoolbag

新時代設計工程有限公司 New Times Design Engineering Company Limited

Meiga Health Holdings Limited 美嘉大健康集團有限公司

香港宇星國際教育集團有限公司

MoMo Beauty Plus

株式会社優特不動產

Murine Tsui Modelling Agency Limited

胡康邦移民顧問 John Hu Migration Consulting

Nefertiti Egyptian & Middle Eastern Dance School

夢想林創藝坊

Olive Learning Gallery

聯盈設計 UNION Design HK Limited

ONE Family Office Group Limited

Alpha Care International Limited 優家健康國際有限公司

Overseas Employment Centre Limited 海外僱傭中心有限公司

BeauTeeth 思邁皓齒口腔診所

Original Intention Hong Kong

Boca International Limited

OPM Systems Company Limited

HONG KONG GOOD YEAR AGRICULTURAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Prophecy Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic 愉賢母胎醫學診所

Capstone 72

Red Doors Studio Limited

CMY Group Company Limited

SK2 Corporate Services (HK) Ltd.

Cubedecor Workshop Limited

Social Policy Research Limited

Deluxe Business Solution Limited

TAIZOOM Elevator Company (HK) Limited

E for Pain Killer

Teen Building Education Limited

Easty Limited

Tim Ho Wan Limited

EC Infotech Limited

TYFRON Solutions Limited

Expivotal Consultancy

Wowwowtank Co Limited

Fame Limpid Design & Construction Limited

ZULUPACK®

Fine Arts International Academy 菁藝國際培訓學院

WAI & CO., SOLICITORS 衛氏律師行

Focus Espresso Official

CxAsia Limited

GENE SKIN 柔針清痘專家

WiT Solution Ltd.

Genius Hub Technology Co., Limited

HQTS Group Limited

Glo Consulting Limited

Liberty International Insurance Limited

Golden Luzon Ltd

Bonkit Wooden Floor Care Limited

Helios Education

AEfolio Limited

hkcHOME 匯展家居





In addition, we extend our sincere gratitude to our distinguished VIPs who graced the event as presenters this year:1. Mr. Ivan Shum, Founder and Chairman of the Angel Investment Foundation;2. Dr. Thomas Leung, Associate Dean (Teaching and Learning) of the School of Business at The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong;3. Mr. Kyran Sze, Honorary President and Convenor of the Greater Bay Area Economic and Trade Association; and4. Mr. Anson Chan, Member of the Standing Committee of the Fuzhou CPPCC.Your presence and support were invaluable to the success of the Asia's Most Valuable Corporate Awards 2025.Our upcoming "Asia's Most Valuable Brand Awards 2026" will be on 29 January, 2026 and is now open for applications! This is a call to all trailblazers and visionaries who have made significant strides in brand excellence and innovation. Don't miss the opportunity to showcase your achievements and be part of this prestigious event.For more details:Email : ... or WhatsApp :