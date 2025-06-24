403
Amir Receives Phone Call From US President
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call on Tuesday from President of the friendly United States of America Donald Trump.
During the call, US President affirmed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Al-Udeid Air Base, considering it a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar and its airspace, as well as international law and the United Nations Charter.
His Excellency also stressed his firm rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region, calling on HH the Amir to exercise restraint and resort to diplomatic solutions.
For his part, HH the Amir expressed his gratitude to the US President for his country's supportive and solidary stance with the State of Qatar and its people.
His Highness also affirmed the readiness and vigilance of the armed forces and the precautionary measures that were taken, which resulted in no fatalities or injuries.
