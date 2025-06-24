Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Receives Phone Call From Saudi Crown Prince

Amir Receives Phone Call From Saudi Crown Prince


2025-06-24 04:02:07
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call on Tuesday from his brother Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During the call, Saudi Crown Prince affirmed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Al-Udeid Air Base, which constitutes a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the UN Charter.

HRH Saudi Crown Prince also stressed his country's absolute rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region, calling on HH the Amir to exercise self-restraint and resort to diplomatic solutions.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his thanks to HRH Saudi Crown Prince for his sincere fraternal feelings and valued solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.

MENAFN24062025000067011011ID1109714557

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search