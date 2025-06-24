Nurturing National Identity Top Priority For State: Shura Speaker

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Shura Council held its regular weekly session at the“Tamim bin Hamad” Hall yesterday, chaired by Speaker of the Council, H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

During the session, the Council approved several draft laws and referred them to the esteemed government. Foremost among these was the draft law amending certain provisions of the Civil Human Resources Law, issued under Law No. (15) of 2016 in its amended form, following a review of the report by the Social Affairs, Labor, and Housing Committee and a detailed discussion by the members of the council.

The Shura Council also approved a draft law amending certain provisions of the Legal Profession Law, promulgated under Law No. (23) of 2006 and a draft law amending certain provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism Law, promulgated under Law No. (20) of 2019. Additionally, the Council approved two draft laws concerning biometric data and genetic fingerprinting and a draft law on the regulation of the import, export, and transit of rough diamonds.

These approvals came after reviewing the reports of the relevant committees and thorough discussions by Council members.

The Council also reviewed the report of the Education, Culture, Sports, and Information Committee regarding a general discussion request submitted by several Council members concerning the role of teachers in instilling national identity.

In the context of this discussion, the Speaker emphasised the vital role teachers play in shaping students' personalities and reinforcing national values.

He stressed that nurturing national identity is a top priority for the State, aligned with the directives of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and consistent with Qatar National Vision 2030, which seeks to preserve the cultural fabric of society and strengthen loyalty and belonging to the nation. Following comprehensive discussions, the Council decided to submit a recommendation to the government containing several key proposals, which include amending contracts in private schools to ensure non-Qatari teachers are committed to the country's national values and establishing effective oversight mechanisms to monitor compliance with these contract terms.

The recommendation also called for giving special attention during private school hiring interviews to cultural and value-based criteria for teachers.

It also called for introducing specialised positions focused on national identity and community culture to oversee private schools' compliance with approved educational curricula and to monitor behaviours that contradict national values among teachers and school administrations.

The recommendation proposed developing a mandatory cultural orientation programme for all recruited teachers across disciplines, focusing on Qatari national values and identity.

Completion of this programme would become a prerequisite for employment in private schools.

