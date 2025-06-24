Hamad International Airport Gradually Returning To Normalcy
Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (HIA) has advised travellers and visitors to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines and complete online check-in before arriving at the airport.
The airport stated that its operations are gradually recovering and returning to normal after the temporary airspace closure over Qatar on Monday, June 23, 2025. This closure impacted HIA's inbound and outbound scheduled flights.
HIA further added, "During this transition, we apologize for any inconvenience caused by the rescheduling of affected flights, and appreciate our passengers understanding and patience."
It also advised passengers "to check the latest status of their flights with their respective airline, and consider completing online check-in before arriving at the airport."
