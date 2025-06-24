Trump Says Israel-Iran Ceasefire 'Now In Effect'

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that a ceasefire between Israel and Iran is 'now in effect' and urged both nations to honor the agreement.

“THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

The ceasefire follows 12 days of hostilities between the two regional rivals.

On Monday, Trump declared that both sides had agreed to halt attacks, although Iran's Foreign Minister warned that Tehran would not fully cease its military response unless Israel ended what it called“illegal aggression” against the Iranian people.

Iran's semi-official SNN news agency reported that Tehran fired its final round of missiles shortly before the ceasefire took effect.

“Assuming everything proceeds as expected-and it will-I would like to congratulate both countries, Israel and Iran, for having the stamina, courage, and intelligence to end what should be called 'THE 12-DAY WAR,'” Trump added.

According to the BBC, the Israeli government confirmed its agreement to the ceasefire hours after Trump's announcement and warned it would“respond forcefully to any violation.”

Iran had previously indicated willingness to observe a ceasefire, but Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reiterated that there would be no halt in Iranian attacks unless Israel ceased its military actions.

In a separate development, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced Monday night that it had launched a missile strike targeting the US military base at Al Udeid in Qatar in response to what it called recent American attacks on Iranian assets.

A senior White House official said President Trump brokered the ceasefire in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Reuters.

The official added that Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, played a mediating role through a separate call with Iranian leadership.

US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff also took part in direct and indirect communications with Iranian officials, the White House confirmed.

Trump later downplayed Iran's retaliatory strike on the US base in Qatar, saying it caused no injuries.

He thanked Iran for what he described as“early notice” of the attack and called the response“very weak, which we expected and have very effectively countered.”

sa