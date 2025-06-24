PTCT Investors Have Opportunity To Join PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm
LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. ("PTC" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PTCT ) for violations of the securities laws.
The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. PTC issued a press release on May 5, 2025, "announc[ing] results from the Phase 2 PIVOT-HD study of PTC518 (votoplam) in Stage 2 and Stage 3 Huntington's disease (HD) patients." According to the Company, "the study met its primary endpoint of reduction in blood Huntingtin (HTT) protein levels (p<0.0001) at Week 12 and favorable safety and tolerability." However, analysts who reviewed the data believe that the Company would need to conduct a Phase 3 study to determine if the treatment actually slows HD. Based on this news, shares of PTC fell by more than 18.6% on the same day.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate .
We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at [email protected] .
The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
[email protected]
