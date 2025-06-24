Bulletin From The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Zetadisplay AB (Publ)

Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to dismiss board member Matthew Peacock and to elect Rob Woodward as a new board member. The remaining board members were re-elected for the period until the next Annual General Meeting.

