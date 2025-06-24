Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bulletin From The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Zetadisplay AB (Publ)


2025-06-24 03:47:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The following resolutions were passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting (the“EGM”) of ZetaDisplay AB (publ) on 23 June 2025.

Board of Directors
 The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to dismiss board member Matthew Peacock and to elect Rob Woodward as a new board member. The remaining board members were re-elected for the period until the next Annual General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:
Anders Olin, President and CEO, ZetaDisplay AB (publ)
Mobile: +46 761-01 14 88
E-Mail: ...

Claes Pedersen, CFO, ZetaDisplay AB (publ)
Mobile: +45 23 68 86 58
E-Mail: ...

Robert Bryhn, CMO / Head of Communication, ZetaDisplay AB (publ)
Mobile: +46 709-80 20 80
E-Mail: ...

  • ZetaDisplay AB - EGM minutes election of new board ZetaDisplay AB

