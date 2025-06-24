Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Notice Of Annual General Meeting In Harboes Bryggeri A/S


2025-06-24 03:16:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The general meeting will take place Thursday, 28 August 2025 at Harboes Bryggeri A/S, Spegerborgvej 34, 4230 Skælskør, Denmark.

  • Company announcement no 1 2025-2026

