African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Reaffirmed Africa's Commitment To A Bold & Equal Partnership With The United States, Stating,“We're Not Seeking Aid, But Building Co-Created Solutions
At the #USAfricaSummit2025 in Luanda, AU Commission Chairperson H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf reaffirmed Africa's commitment to a bold&equal partnership with the United States, stating,“We're not seeking aid, but building co-created solutions.”
He noted that with 1.3 billion people, abundant resources,&a surge in innovation, Africa is poised for transformative growth. From agribusiness in West Africa to fintech in East Africa, the AU is supporting private sector-led development across all regions.
He also underscored that strategic sectors such as manufacturing, digital, energy,&agro-industry, are open for U.S. investment. The AU's Private Sector Forum, SME and startup legislation,&its Digital Strategy are laying the groundwork for inclusive, sustainable prosperity.
He concluded by saying "this should not just be a summit, but a call to action,” he said.“Together, let's walk the pathways to prosperity-with unity, purpose,&Agenda 2063 as our guide.”Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
