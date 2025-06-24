Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
BIG: Iran Strikes US Base In Qatar Missiles Over Doha!

BIG: Iran Strikes US Base In Qatar Missiles Over Doha!


2025-06-24 03:11:51
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

In a major escalation, Iran launched multiple missiles at the US Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest American base in West Asia. Qatar's air defenses intercepted the attack, averting casualties. Tehran had issued advance warning, signaling intent rather than destruction. Qatar condemned the strike and vowed to respond. As tensions spiral in the Iran-Israel conflict, the region stands on edge, with the US on high alert for more retaliatory moves.

MENAFN24062025007385015968ID1109714438

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search