BIG: Iran Strikes US Base In Qatar Missiles Over Doha!

In a major escalation, Iran launched multiple missiles at the US Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest American base in West Asia. Qatar's air defenses intercepted the attack, averting casualties. Tehran had issued advance warning, signaling intent rather than destruction. Qatar condemned the strike and vowed to respond. As tensions spiral in the Iran-Israel conflict, the region stands on edge, with the US on high alert for more retaliatory moves.

