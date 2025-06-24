Azerbaijan's Baku To Host Conference On Guadeloupe's Decolonization

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)​ An international thematic conference "Towards the Decolonization of Guadeloupe! Challenges and Perspectives" dedicated to the island of Guadeloupe, which was under the colonial policy of France, will be held in Baku, which has become the center of decolonization dialogues, Trend reports.

The conference, jointly organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe (UPLG), the Guadeloupe International Reparations Movement (MIR-Guadeloupe), the International Committee of Black Peoples (CIPN) and the Movement of Power for the Creation of the Guadeloupe Nation (FKNG), will be held on June 25, 2025.

The event will be attended by leaders of political parties, heads of movements, NGOs, representatives of scientific circles, etc. fighting for the independence of Guadeloupe. The conference will feature presentations by the Secretary of the International Decolonization Front, which was founded in Baku in July 2024 with the support of the Baku Initiative Group.

The conference will address issues such as the retention of Guadeloupe as an overseas department of France and the limitations of this status on the people's right to freely determine their political future, as well as colonial crimes, historical injustices, the extermination of the indigenous Kalinago people, the exploitation of workers, and the existence of administrative and economic structures that perpetuate inequality and dependency. The event will also focus on the perpetuation of colonialism and its consequences in Guadeloupe, including unemployment, mass youth migration, social inequality, economic dependency, violence and environmental pollution, as well as the devastating effects of the toxic chemical pesticide chlordecone.

The conference will extensively discuss the inclusion of the right of the Guadeloupean people to self-determination on the agenda of international organizations, the UN legal mechanisms related to decolonization, as well as France's failure to comply with relevant UN resolutions and the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonized Peoples.