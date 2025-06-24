Acota Investments Limited Highlights Biotechnology Breakthroughs Powering Growth In 2025

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 24, 2025 12:21 am - The mid-year review of the biotechnology industry, which was issued today by Acota Investments Limited, a Hong Kong-based advisory firm that focuses on healthcare innovation, highlights strong increases driven by international cooperation.

Acota Investments Limited, a Hong-Kong based advisory firm specializing in healthcare innovation, today released its mid-year analysis of the biotechnology sector, spotlighting robust gains fueled by cross-border collaboration, transformative technologies, and record investment activity in 2025.

The global biotech industry is expected to surge from US?$483?billion in 2024 to U.S.?$546?billion in 2025, representing a robust 13% year-over-year growth.

This reflects strong investor appetite for personalized medicine, gene therapies, and AI-driven drug discovery.

In a dramatic uptick, U.S. pharmaceutical companies have executed 14 licensing deals worth US?$18.3?billion with Chinese biotech firms through mid-2025-up from just two deals in the same period last year.

Analysts highlight China's growing contribution-now nearly 30% of global drug development-and its cost-effective, high-quality early-stage innovation.

Gene Editing & Megadeals

Big Pharma's strategic moves include Eli Lilly's US?$1.3?billion acquisition of Verve Therapeutics, aimed at expanding its gene-editing pipeline market position . These deals signal confidence in transformative CRISPR and RNA therapies.

Funding & R&D Momentum

Acota observes continued strength in venture capital, with investments increasingly concentrated in late-stage "megarounds," supporting firms advancing critical Phase 2/3 pipelines. While detailed funding data is evolving, activity remains heavy, driven by milestone-backed financing and strategic deals.

AI Accelerating Drug Discovery

AI integration in drug R&D is a central innovation driver. Advanced machine learning accelerates candidate identification, trial design, and biologics development, reinforcing biotech's trajectory toward sustainable, high-impact growth.

Acota's Strategic Perspective

Licensing Arbitage – Focus on biotechs engaged in U.S.–China in-licensing partnerships, as flexible models support rapid pipeline expansion.

Gene-Editing Frontier – Prioritize companies with progressing CRISPR/RNA platforms and late-stage gene therapy candidates.

AI-Enabled Pioneers – Seek firms leveraging AI to optimize clinical trial designs and biologics manufacturing.

Exit-event Potentials – Favor firms nearing data readouts or acquisition milestones for capital efficiency and growth triggering opportunities.

