KFAS Announces Winners Of Jaber Al-Ahmad 35Th Award For Young Researchers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) announced the winners of the 35th edition of the 2024 Jaber Al-Ahmad Award for Young Researchers.
In a press release on Tuesday, KFAS stated that this annual award, worth KD 10,000, honors Kuwaiti PhD holders for their outstanding contributions across various scientific disciplines, noting that this year, the award recognized researchers in four fields.
In engineering sciences, the award went to Dr. Nasser Al-Sayegh, a Research Associate at the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research and a PhD graduate from Cranfield University, UK, recognized for his practical engineering research that addresses technical challenges in multiple sectors.
In medical and allied sciences, Dr. Ali Theyab, an Associate Professor at Kuwait University's Faculty of Medicine and a PhD graduate from the University of South Carolina, won for his research in clinical and preventive medicine, which enhances healthcare services.
The social and humanities award was presented to Dr. Mariam Al-Kandari, an Associate Professor in comparative jurisprudence and legal policy at Kuwait University, for her research that advances the scientific understanding of Kuwaiti social and humanitarian issues.
In administrative and economic sciences, the award went to Dr. Bader Al-Hashel, who holds a PhD from Indiana University, and is the head of Risk Management at Boubyan Bank, for research contributions that advance economic and administrative thought regionally.
KFAS concluded by reaffirming its commitment to supporting researchers and fostering sustainable national development.
Established in 1988 at the initiative of the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, this award aims to encourage and honor Kuwaiti youth excellence in scientific research. (end)
