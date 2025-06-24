Zephyrhills Police Department And All Access With Andy Garcia Uncover The Heart Of Community Policing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Filming is scheduled to take place later this year in Zephyrhills, Florida. The segment will explore how the department builds trust, enhances public safety, and addresses the evolving needs of its residents through a combination of forward-thinking strategies and deep community engagement. Viewers will see firsthand how a proactive, people-centered approach to law enforcement can make a lasting impact on quality of life.

"This is an opportunity to share what truly drives us-our commitment to building lasting relationships with our community," said Chief Derek Brewer. "We're proud of the professionalism and compassion our officers bring to their work every day, and we welcome the chance to show how modern policing can be both effective and deeply humane. Above all, we strive to preserve the dignity of every person we encounter, regardless of their circumstance-a principle that is at the heart of community policing."

A central focus of the feature will be the department's investment in officer personal and professional development. Through ongoing training in de-escalation, mental health crisis response, and cultural competency, Zephyrhills officers are equipped to respond with respect and empathy. Scenario-based exercises and specialized certifications in areas like drug intervention, domestic violence response, and homelessness support reinforce the department's commitment to addressing complex issues with care and accountability.

The segment will also highlight the agency's recent accreditation by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA), underscoring its dedication to transparency, integrity, and professional excellence.

About "All Access with Andy Garcia": All Access with Andy Garcia is a Public Television program that profiles organizations and institutions driving meaningful changes in their fields. Hosted by acclaimed actor Andy Garcia, the series reaches millions of households nationwide, offering informative and thought-provoking stories that inspire and educate a wide audience. Learn more at:

About the Zephyrhills Police Department: The Zephyrhills Police Department is dedicated to protecting and serving the Zephyrhills community by building trust, enhancing public safety, and responding effectively to the needs of its residents. Through modern training techniques and a commitment to community well-being, the department strives to improve the quality of life for all.

