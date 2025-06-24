New Book Explores How Shifting Our Mindset On Confidence Can Drive Real Change

How to gain confidence by stepping out before you are ready

In a time filled with uncertainty, it's essential to make change and discover a new model on how to gain confidence before you feel ready

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Book“Big Freakin' Change” by Cara Moeller Poppitt Challenges outdated Confidence Model and offers a Bold Blueprint for Real Progress CALGARY, AB. In a world defined by disruption, inequality, and social unrest we need a new model to make change. Featured in Forbes, author, speaker, and entrepreneur Cara Moeller Poppitt unveils a radical new model for creating change in her powerful new release, Big Freakin' Change: How to Gain Confidence by Stepping Out Before You're Ready.

In a world reeling from rapid technological shifts, political unrest, economic uncertainty, and escalating climate crises, one truth is clear: the systems we've been relying on aren't working fast enough-or equitably enough-for most of us. We cannot afford to wait to make change. It's time to understand how to make change.

Across industries, boardrooms, classrooms, and grassroots movements, women are told to "be more confident." We're taught to prepare, perfect, and polish until we're "ready" to lead. Meanwhile, the world burns. Our rights are rolled back. Our progress stalls. And generations of women are left waiting in the wings.

According to the United Nations, gender equality is still 286 years away, a timeline that demands bold solutions. In her book, Moeller Poppitt argues that traditional models of confidence are outdated and ineffective, particularly for women and underrepresented groups.“We've been taught to wait until we're confident to act,” she says.“But confidence isn't a prerequisite-it's the result of taking bold, imperfect steps forward.”

But what if the issue isn't just lack of opportunity but a broken model of how we approach confidence itself? We think we need to be ready before we take action, but we develop our confidence through taking action.

Big Freakin' Change, a bold new book by Cara Moeller Poppitt, argues that confidence isn't a prerequisite for change-it's a result of taking action before you feel ready. And in this moment of global upheaval, that mindset shift is not just empowering-it's essential.

The Confidence Crisis: A Hidden Barrier to Progress and Ability to Make Change

As workplaces grapple with inclusion efforts and individuals struggle with imposter syndrome, Moeller Poppitt shines a light on a hidden but critical factor stalling momentum: the confidence gap.

We need a new model-one that redefines readiness, embraces imperfection, and shows women how to lead, speak up, start businesses, run for office, and make Big Freakin' Changes now.

Because the old model of confidence is backwards. And the cost of waiting for the“right time” is too high.

If you're tired of watching the world stay stuck while you sit on the sidelines, this is your call to step forward-messy, uncertain, and powerful.

Key insights from Big Freakin' Change include:

Confidence Comes from Action – Research confirms that confidence is built, not born.

A Broken Model is Holding Us Back: Traditional diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs often overlook confidence gaps that prevent real engagement.

Empowering Women Drives Growth: Advancing women's leadership and entrepreneurship fuels innovation, resilience, and economic expansion.

About the Author: Cara Moeller Poppitt

With over 20 years of experience helping over 30,000 girls and 10,000 women entrepreneurs, Cara Moeller Poppitt is a leading voice in mindset, leadership, and movement-based empowerment. She is the founder of two award-winning companies, named CIBC's Entrepreneur of the Year and recognized as Global TV's Woman of Vision. She has been featured on several news outlets including Forbes, CBC, CTV and Fox.

Her new book introduces the Get Unstuck Cycle of Change: a practical, research-backed roadmap to help readers take action, unlock their voice, and move forward, even before they feel ready.

“Cara explains that we feel paralyzed by doubt and the need for perfection, so we never take that first step to reach our dreams.”

Hon. Rona Ambrose, Founder and Chair of the Council of Women CEOs

“Cara Moeller Poppitt has a proven method to help you step out and into the next version of yourself.”

Margaret Andrews, Harvard Instructor and Founder of The MYLO Center

Why This Book Matters Now

Amid economic uncertainty, social shifts, and political setbacks for women's rights, Big Freakin' Change delivers a timely and transformational message: We don't have to wait for permission or perfection. The time to act is now. We don't have 286 years to wait.

Featured in Forbes today, Cara is a speaker and Author inspiring others to make change in a Big Freakin' Way.

How to make Big Freakin' Change

