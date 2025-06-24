Destroyed Iranian Missile Launchers Ready To Strike Israel: IDF

MENAFN - IANS) Tel Aviv, June 24 (IANS) The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Tuesday announced that the Israeli Air Force struck missile launchers in Iran that were ready to be launched towards Israeli territory.

"Air Force aircraft attacked in western Iran in recent hours, destroying missile launchers that were ready to launch as part of the barrage launched towards Israeli territory," said the IDF.

Earlier in the day, according to the IDF, alerts were activated in several areas of the country following the discovery of missiles launched from Iran.

Four people were killed and several others injured after an Iranian ballistic missile struck an apartment complex in Beersheba. The building was reduced to rubble following the direct impact.

Emergency responders from Magen David Adom confirmed four fatalities.

Several others wounded in the blast were transported to nearby hospitals and care centres for treatment, though no official tally of the injured has been released.

The IDF mentioned that it had identified missiles launched from Iran towards the territory of Israel, stating that the defence systems are working to intercept the threat.

Issuing a safety alert to the Israeli citizens, the IDF said, "You must enter the protected areas upon receiving the alert, and remain there until further notice. Exiting the protected area will only be possible after receiving explicit instructions. You must continue to act according to the Home Front Command's instructions."

The ongoing war, now in its 12th day, erupted after Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion," targeting Iranian military and nuclear assets. In retaliation, Iran has fired multiple waves of ballistic missiles at Israeli territory.

According to estimates, nearly 400 people have been killed in Iran and around 24 in Israel.

The conflict widened significantly when the United States entered the fray with direct military strikes on Iran's key nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.