Keeper Security Achieves SOC 3 Compliance, Furthering Commitment To Transparency And Excellence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The rigorous SOC compliance process validated Keeper Security's internal controls meet the highest industry standards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Keeper Security, the leading cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, today announced it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 3compliance, demonstrating the company's commitment to the highest standards of security for all users.The SOC 3 report, governed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a public-facing certification that validates the security, availability and confidentiality of Keeper's systems. As part of an annual Type II audit process, an independent third-party auditor conducted rigorous testing and evaluation of Keeper's internal controls to ensure they meet the highest industry standards. Unlike the SOC 2 report, the SOC 3 is designed for broad public distribution, offering a high-level summary of Keeper's compliance posture and risk management practices.“SOC 3 is more than a certification - it's a public demonstration of the trust we've earned through rigorous security and compliance practices,” said Zoya Schaller, Director of Cybersecurity Compliance at Keeper Security.“Transparency is non-negotiable in today's cybersecurity landscape. While SOC reports are evaluated within U.S. frameworks, this certification reflects the strength of Keeper's global security capabilities and reinforces our commitment to protecting sensitive data for public and private sector customers around the world.”Keeper has earned a reputation for relentless security and compliance leadership. It is among the most audited and certified cybersecurity platforms in the industry, with the SOC 3 report building on Keeper's long-standing SOC 2 and ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018 certifications. Keeper's solutions are also FIPS 140-3 certified, PCI DSS compliant, GDPR and CCPA? compliant and TrustArc certified for privacy.Additionally, Keeper is FedRAMP Authorized at the Moderate Impact Level, as well as GovRAMP Authorized, with continued adherence to the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-53 Rev. 5 security control framework. The company is now pursuing FedRAMP High, the programme's most rigorous security baseline, which includes more than 400 controls designed to protect sensitive government data and support critical operations. In parallel, Keeper is working toward DoD IL5 certification, which enables cloud service providers to store and process controlled unclassified information and certain National Security Systems data – meeting strict DoD cybersecurity standards.Modern PAM That DeliversAt the core of Keeper's offering is KeeperPAM, a next-generation privileged access management platform built for today's hybrid and cloud-first environments. Designed to eliminate the complexity of traditional PAM solutions, KeeperPAM combines zero-trust and zero-knowledge architecture to deliver fast, secure and scalable access to critical infrastructure – without the hassle of legacy agents or clunky deployments. With a single login secured by multi-factor authentication, users gain seamless access to servers, databases, web applications, SaaS platforms and remote systems – through a secure, encrypted vault. KeeperPAM replaces outdated password rotation schemes with modern, passwordless access and full session auditing.Unlike legacy vendors, Keeper never has access to your credentials, infrastructure or secrets. Its containerised, agentless gateway removes the need for on-premises hardware while providing full visibility and control through an intuitive user interface, Command-Line Interface (CLI) or isolated web browser. Built for speed, simplicity and security, KeeperPAM is ideal for organisations that need comprehensive privileged access controls – without compromising performance or user experience.From enterprises to government agencies, Keeper is empowering organisations to implement a modern cybersecurity foundation built on zero-trust principles, proactive threat prevention and independently verified transparency. To view Keeper's SOC 3 report or learn more about how KeeperPAM can elevate your organisation's cybersecurity posture, visit .###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organisations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. 