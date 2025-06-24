Lebanese Prime Minister Arrives In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon HE Dr. Nawaf Salam arrived in Doha today on an official visit to the country.

The Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation were received upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Thani, and Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Lebanon to Qatar HE Farah Berri.