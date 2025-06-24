Supply Chain Control Tower Market Size To Reach USD 33,399.3 Million In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 23, 2025 7:54 am - The Supply Chain Control Tower market, valued at USD 5,724.6 million in 2024, is expected to register robust revenue CAGR of 24.6%. Request free copy of this report:

June 23, 2025 - Growing e-commerce and omnichannel retailing models is a key driver driving supply chain control tower market revenue growth. Increased internet and smartphone usage is driving worldwide e-commerce growth. Innovative logistics are critical for a successful e-commerce supply chain. Supply assurance towers oversee the movement of supplies and raw materials into the firm. These towers track supply levels and monitor supplier performance using metrics such as on-time delivery and raw material quality. They can also reduce procurement vulnerabilities by assuring supplier continuity in the event of disruptions and ensuring that the company has enough raw materials on hand to continue manufacturing. Supply assurance control towers can be useful instruments for businesses that demand frequent and diverse supply deliveries.

On June 2023, FM Logistic, a French contract logistics operator, has inaugurated its first Control Tower (CT) facility in Pune, India. The Control Tower is part of FM's ambition to expand its 4PL and LLP offerings. FM Logistic will now offer centralized transportation control tower services to its customers across the country, providing end-to-end visibility.

Manufacturers face a variety of cybersecurity threats, including malware, ransomware, phishing attacks, and unwanted access attempts. These dangers can cause data breaches, system interruptions, and the theft of valuable intellectual property. Insider threats, whether deliberate or unintentional, are a substantial risk to data security and privacy. Employees, contractors, or partners who have access to sensitive information might either intentionally leak or misuse data, or they can cause breaches unintentionally due to negligence or a lack of knowledge.

Segments market overview and growth Insights

Based on the component, the Supply Chain Control Tower market is segmented into the software and services. The software segment held the largest market share in 2024. One important characteristic of integrated supply chain control tower software solutions is the ability to aggregate diverse information from various functional areas into a single, real-time view. With the data offered in this view, supply chain professionals receive visibility and insights that allow them to make better decisions and take the necessary measures to increase product flow across the supply chain. Advanced control tower systems enable firms to make real-time decisions and solve complex problems across all material vendors and logistics providers.

Regional market overview and growth insights

North America held the largest market share in the Supply Chain Control Tower market in 2024, due to rising adoption of AI and advanced analytics. On December 2024, Starboard, a growing leader in AI-powered logistics solutions, has announced a USD 5.5 million fundraising round headed by Eclipse, with participation from prior backers Garuda Ventures and Everywhere Ventures. This money will support Starboard's aim to become the default digital platform for global trade by increasing its engineering staff in Toronto and boosting AI-driven product development to reduce supply chain complexities.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors

The Supply Chain Control Tower market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the Supply Chain Control Tower market report are:

oOracle Corporation

oElyxr AI

oSAP SE

oPolestar Analytics

oTredence, Inc.

oSiemens

oo9 Solutions, Inc.

oAdexin

oMedtronic

oTPSynergy

oManhattan Associates

oBlue Yonder

oKinaxis

oInhance Supply Chain Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Major strategic developments by leading competitors

Arkieva: In April 2025, Arkieva, a renowned provider of supply chain planning software solutions, has announced a significant growth investment by Banneker Partners. This strategic relationship is a watershed event in Arkieva's 30-year history, and it promises to accelerate the company's growth trajectory. The company's cutting-edge Software as Service (SaaS) solutions provide unparalleled digital twin and autonomous control tower capabilities, solving crucial issues like poor visibility, fluctuating labor inputs, global instability, and sustainability concerns.

Tech Mahindra: On September 2022, Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consultancy, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced a strategic relationship with Tada Cognitive Solutions (TADA), a next-generation digital twin-enabled supply chain software provider based in the United States. The agreement will allow Tech Mahindra's customers to have real-time end-to-end visibility across the whole supply chain network through control tower solutions, accelerating their digital transformation path.

Navistrat Analytics has segmented supply chain control tower market based on service component, organization size, application, and end-use:

.Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oSoftware

oServices

.Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oLarge Enterprises

oSmall and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

.Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oInventory Management

oLogistics & Transportation Management

oOrder Management

oProcurement & Supplier Collaboration

oDemand Planning & Forecasting

oOthers

.End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oManufacturing

oRetail & E-commerce

oHealthcare & Pharmaceuticals

oConsumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

oLogistics & Transportation

oEnergy & Utilities

oHigh Tech & Electronics

.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

