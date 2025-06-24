Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
8 November Plant To Cement Mingachevir As S Caucasus Energy Hub, Says President


(MENAFN- AzerNews) “This power plant ('8 November' Power Plant – ed.) will naturally further enhance our energy potential, increase the efficiency of the energy system, and thus reinforce Mingachevir's status not only as Azerbaijan's but the entire South Caucasus region's energy hub,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the inauguration ceremony of the“8 November” Power Plant in Mingachevir.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag, that the head of state emphasized that currently, more than 40 percent of the country's electricity is produced in Mingachevir, noting that all the work carried out once again proves that Azerbaijan is on the right path.

