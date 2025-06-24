403
Palmeiras, Inter Miami To FIFA Club World Cup '25'S Knockout Stage
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 24 (KUNA) -- Brazil's Palmeiras and US Inter Miami qualified to the knockout stages of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after concluding their match with a 2-2 draw.
The two qualified from Group A, while Portuguese squad Porto and Egypt's Al-Ahly, who ended their match with a 4-4 draw, were eliminated.
The first match, played in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, saw Inter Miami scoring first via Tadeo Allende in the 16th minute followed by Luis Suarez in the 65th.
Parmerias regained composure scoring twice in the 80th and 87th minutes of the match via Paulinho and Mauricio respectively.
The second matchup played in the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey saw Al-Ahly scoring first via Wessam Abou Ali in the 15th minute, a goal hardly celebrated when Porto's Raodrigo Mora scored in the 23rd minute of the match.
Wessem Abou Ali upped the ante for Al-Ahly scoring in the 45+2 minute of the match. William Gomes equalized for Porto scoring at the 50th minute and again Abou Ali increased the score for his team scoring at the 51st minute.
The theme of short-lived celebrations continued as Porto's Samu Aghehowa equalized in the 53rd minute and eleven minutes later at the 64th mark, M. Ben Romdhane boosted Al-Ahly's score.
When all seemed to go in favor of Al-Ahly, Pepe's had to ruin the Egyptian team's celebration with a goal in the 89th minute.
The standings in Group A saw Palmeiras on top with five points, followed with Inter Miami with also five in second place on goals difference while Porto and Al-Ahly tail the group respectively with two points each.
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the US began on June 14 and will conclude on July 13. (end)
