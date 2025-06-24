Three Of A Family Die After Consuming Poisonous Substance In Madhya Pradesh
According to police sources, the deceased include 50-year-old Radheshyam, his wife Rangu Bai (48), and their elder daughter Asha Bai (23).
The couple's younger daughter, Rekha Bai (15), was also affected and is currently under intensive medical care at Indore's private hospital.
Her condition remains grave, and she is under constant observation.
When contacted, senior police officers said "the matter is under investigation".
The tragic chain of events began at approximately 10.30 p.m. on June 21, when all four family members reportedly consumed a poisonous substance, suspected to be pesticide.
It remains unclear whether the act was voluntary or coercive, and no suicide note has been recovered so far, police sources said.
Preliminary statements suggest the motive may be linked to internal family distress, though no concrete cause has been established.
According to police, Radheshyam passed away in the early hours of June 22, around 1.00 a.m. His last rites were performed later the same day. His wife and elder daughter, who had been under treatment, succumbed to the poison on Monday.
Rangu Bai died at approximately 3.15 p.m., followed by her daughter Asha a few minutes later. Their bodies were transferred to the Dewas district hospital morgue for post-mortem examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday morning, according to police sources.
Police have sealed off the family's home as they continue forensic investigations to determine the sequence of events and verify the source of the pesticide.
Several neighbours told investigators there had been no prior signs of distress or conflict visible from outside the household.
The authorities are now interviewing extended family members and close acquaintances to piece together any background that could explain such a drastic step.
