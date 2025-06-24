Russian Attack Damages 16 Homes In Kyiv Region's Boryspil District
“Fortunately, there were no casualties. We are working together with local authorities to help people as soon as possible,” he stated.Read also: Tkachenko: 11-year-old girl among nine killed in Russian strike on Kyiv
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of June 23, Russian forces launched 368 air strikes against Ukraine, deploying Shahed attack drones and various types of missiles. Kyiv and the region were the main focus of the strike, suffering extensive damage, casualties, and injuries.
In Bila Tserkva, residential and medical infrastructure were hit. One person was killed, and eight others sustained injuries.
