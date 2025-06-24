Ukraine, UK Agree On Joint Drone Production Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky shared the news on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Today, I had a substantive meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Our main objective right now is to stop Russian terror and force Russia into peace. We discussed the development of defense cooperation. Collaboration in this area will allow Ukraine to receive stable funding for important projects, particularly the production of interceptor drones and long-range drones. There is a good outcome from today's meeting – an additional decision on joint production. I believe it will strengthen both of our countries. Special attention was paid to bolstering our air defense. We also have agreements on this,” Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky also emphasized the importance of imposing new sanctions on Russia.

“Pressure must be applied to the energy and banking sectors, the shadow fleet, the companies that supply dual-use components used in the production of drones and missiles, as well as all those involved in the production of the“Oreshnik” missile system. Anything that helps Putin scale up weapons production must be blocked,” he stated.

meets with Starmer in Londo

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky arrived in the UK on Monday, where he has already met with King Charles III.