Diljit Dosanjh Shares Cryptic Post Amid Backlash Over Hania Aamir In 'Sardaar Ji 3'

Amid a storm surrounding his collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has taken to social media with a cryptic message.

The controversy follows the announcement of his upcoming film, 'Sardaar Ji 3', which has generated considerable buzz due to Aamir's involvement in the project.

Diljit shared a cryptic post on Instagram that read, "Censored before release?" The post was about the long-awaited film 'Punjab 95', which was delayed due to censorship issues.

The film, directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, tells the story of Khalra, known for uncovering human rights violations during Punjab's militancy era.

Meanwhile, Diljit's 'Sardaar Ji 3', a fantasy horror-comedy, continues to make headlines.

The film, which marks the third instalment of the 'Sardaar Ji' franchise, has also been the subject of controversy following Diljit's collaboration with Hania Aamir, amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Despite the controversy surrounding his professional choices, Diljit is promoting the film globally.

"Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June Overseas Only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN," Diljit captioned the trailer of the film, which was released on Monday.

The comments section of the actor's social media platform quickly turned into a storm of angry reactions, with Indian netizens expressing their disappointment over his decision to work with a Pakistani artist, amidst tensions between the two countries.

After the trailer's release, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also condemned Diljit Dosanjh and his team for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in 'Sardaar Ji 3', demanding action from the Indian government.

Citing Aamir's controversial stance against India and her role in spreading anti-India narratives, FWICE has called for the revocation of the filmmaker's passports and a nationwide ban on the film's release in India. (ANI)