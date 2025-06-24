Envu Welcomes I2I Vector Control Professional Placement Candidate To Support Innovation In Malaria Vector Control

Margaret Njoroge joins Envu as part of the Vector Control Professional Placement Programme to support collaborative research in malaria vector control.

Margaret Njoroge Begins One-Year Mosquito Management Research Assignment Through Special Knowledge Exchange Program Run by Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Envu, a global environmental science company providing forward-thinking innovations that protect and enhance the health of environments around the world, announced that Margaret Njoroge has officially joined their team as a Research Associate for a one-year secondment to support Malaria Vector Control Research. Njoroge is the chosen candidate through the Vector Control Professional Placement Programme (VCP3), which has been initiated in partnership with Innovation to Impact (I2I) of Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) to foster knowledge transfer between African research institutes and companies developing vector-control products.Vector-borne diseases continue to pose major public health challenges globally, and vector control remains a central strategy in disease prevention and elimination efforts. The VCP3 initiative creates a bridge between academic research and industry by placing scientists from African research institutes in hands-on industry roles. This one-year secondment offers a unique platform for two-way knowledge exchange to ensure that scientific insights drive the development of practical and effective vector control tools.“The partnership between Envu and LSTM, through the VCP3, represents a unique interface between academic research and industrial R&D,” said Bernard Jacqmin, head of global innovation at Envu.“We are honored to participate in this unique program as a collaborative pathway to innovation and are excited to welcome Margaret to the team for the next year to support research in the fight against vector-borne diseases.”Margaret will be based at the Envu facility in Germany, where she will have the opportunity to be immersed in and contribute to projects that complement her skill sets.“I'm eager to explore product development at Envu," said Margaret.“Each partner in the VCP3 brings valuable expertise that can help generate fresh perspectives. I look forward to leveraging my research background to contribute meaningfully to Envu's work in mosquito management.”VCP3 is now I2I's primary focus as the initiative has achieved many of its primary objectives. I2I has worked to foster deeper collaboration between research and industry across the malaria vector control sector. This placement with Envu aligns with I2I's vision to accelerate innovation by enabling scientists to experience product development in real-world industry settings.“This is a truly unique opportunity within the vector control sector,” said Kirsten Duda, communications manager with I2I.“The VCP3 enables scientists from African research institutions to spend a full year with leading industry partners, gaining direct experience and contributing their expertise. We believe this initiative not only supports individual professional growth but also fosters long-term collaboration across sectors.”About EnvuEnvu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of more than 180 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs over 900 people, operates in 100 countries, and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit .About Liverpool School of Tropical MedicineLiverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) is the world's oldest centre of excellence in tropical medicine and international public health. It has been engaged in the fight against infectious, debilitating and disabling diseases since 1898 and continues that tradition today with a research portfolio of over £745 million and a teaching programme attracting students from dozens of countries. For more information, visit .About Innovation to ImpactInnovation to Impact (I2I) works to reduce the impact of vector-borne diseases and contribute to their eventual elimination by improving the product development landscape for vector control tools. For the past ten years, I2I's initiatives have supported enhanced evaluation processes, facilitated sustained product quality, and promoted responsible product use – all with the goal of shortening time to market and improving access to effective tools. 