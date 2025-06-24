Israel-Iran War: Why Gulf States Want No Clear Winner

MENAFN - Asia Times) When Israel assassinated a number of senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists on June 13, there was an initial euphoria among some ruling elites in the Gulf. They saw it as a sign of Iran's diminishing regional threat.

Relations between Gulf states and Iran have been fraught since 1979, when Iran's former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, vowed to export the revolution that had brought him to power that same year. This set off decades of ideologically charged proxy conflicts, with Gulf states viewing Iran as the principal destabilizing force in the Middle East.

But the recent euphoria has given way to unease as the push by Israel – and now the US – for regime change in Tehran has become clear. Following US strikes against Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend, US President Donald Trump has floated the idea of overthrowing the government to“make Iran great again.”

Retaliatory attacks by Iran on American forces at bases in Qatar and Iraq have now brought the conflict closer to home. The strikes have prompted Gulf states to close their airspaces, while Qatar has warned of its right to respond directly“in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale” of Iran's attack. What effect the attacks will have on the involvement of Gulf countries in the conflict will soon become clear.

The Gulf states have long worked to keep Iran's influence in check without attempting to topple its leadership. They have sought rapprochement , with Saudi Arabia and Iran reestablishing diplomatic ties in 2023 and reopening embassies in each other's countries.

Gulf leaders view an alternative to warmer relations – be it a chaotic regime change or a globally interconnected or expansionist Iran – as possibly even more destabilizing for the Gulf region and its economic ambitions.