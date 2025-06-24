Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ceasefire Between Iran, Israeli Occupation Comes Into Effect As Announced By US President Six Hours Ago


2025-06-24 01:04:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Ceasefire between Iran, Israeli occupation comes into effect as announced by US President six hours ago

MENAFN24062025000071011013ID1109713918

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search