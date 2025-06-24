ICEYE To Provide SAR Satellite Data To NATO Allied Command Operations Within Alliance Persistent Surveillance From Space Initiative
Through this collaboration, ACO will be able to access the ICEYE capabilities, which will enhance its capacity to deliver better and faster data-driven assessments to decision-makers. ICEYE SAR data is collected day and night and in all weather conditions. This enables for persistent monitoring of sea, land and hard-to-reach locations. The standard time from image acquisition to data delivery is 8 hours, with the capability to deliver imagery within less than 1 hour in certain instances.
This partnership established between ACO and ICEYE will broaden NATO's access to valuable earth observation data through ICEYE's cutting-edge technology. Earlier in March 2025, ICEYE announced that it will be providing satellite data to the Situation Center at NATO HQ (SITCEN).
"We are very pleased to strengthen our cooperation with NATO and to provide our SAR satellite data to NATO as part of the APSS initiative. Our proven satellites provide actionable intelligence for situational awareness and rapid decision-making for NATO and allied countries," said Pekka Laurila , Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of ICEYE.
ICEYE owns and operates the world's largest SAR satellite constellation, delivering unlimited global access and the highest frequency revisits on the market. ICEYE SAR satellites provide 25 cm ground resolution, enabling accurate object detection and situational awareness in all weather and light conditions. To date, ICEYE has launched 54 SAR satellites into orbit for ICEYE's and its customers' use.
About ICEYE
ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.
Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.
ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Greece, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.
