Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): 2025 Salmon Farming Industry Handbook


2025-06-24 12:46:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please find attached the 2025 version of the Salmon Farming Industry Handbook. The handbook is also available on our website .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • 2025 Salmon Farming Industry Handbook

MENAFN24062025004107003653ID1109713880

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search