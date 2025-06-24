Ali Fazal: Working With Anurag Basu Is Like Stepping Into A Musical Dreamscape
Ali, who will be seen sharing screen space with Pankaj tripathi, shared his excitement about this genre-bending reunion:“It's surreal and kind of poetic to be reuniting with Pankaj ji, but in a completely different universe-no guns, no revenge, no bloodshed-just love, music, and all the messy, beautiful emotions that come with it.”
He then went on to heap praise on Anurag Basu.
“Working with Anurag Basu sir is like stepping into a musical dreamscape. There's an unpredictable magic he brings to his films, and I'm thrilled to be part of that.”
In the film, Ali will be seen romancing actress Fatima Sana Shaikh.
He said:“Sharing the screen with Fatima has been an absolute joy; she's an incredible co-star and brings so much to the table. And to all the Mirzapur fans, buckle up-you've never seen Guddu and Kaleen like this before!”
The actor currently awaits the release of“Metro...In Dino,” which delves into the complex and modern relationships, the upcoming film promises an exploration of love, heartbreak, and human connection.
The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.
The film will be in cinemas on July 4.
The actor's work also include 'Rakht Brahmand', for which he underwent intense training in Jujutsu, under Italian expert and black belt Umberto Barbagallo.
“Rakht Brahmand” is produced by filmmakers Raj & DK and directed by Rahi Anil Barve. The series also features a stellar cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Wamiqa Gabbi.
“Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom” is an action fantasy television series on Netflix directed by Rahi Anil Barve. It is based on a Marathi short story Vidushak by G. A. Kulkarni, this series is set to premiere on Netflix as a six-episode limited series.
The first season is reportedly set in a fictional kingdom where it focuses on the conflict between two princes who are vying for the throne of the kingdom.
