Six New Satellites For ICEYE And Its Customers Launched Aboard The Transporter-14 Rideshare Mission
HELSINKI, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite operations and primary provider of critical infrastructure for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) to allied nations, has successfully launched and deployed six new SAR satellites into orbit, serving dedicated customer missions and expanding its own SAR satellite constellation - the largest in the world. This launch brings ICEYE's total launched satellites to 54. All ICEYE satellites on the Transporter-14 launch are 25 cm class collectors, the highest fidelity in the industry. The launch marks ICEYE's biggest to date, significantly accelerating the expansion of ICEYE's constellation and its capabilities.Continue Reading
Six new satellites for ICEYE and its customers launched aboard the Transporter-14 rideshare mission.
The satellites were integrated via Exolaunch and successfully launched on June 23 aboard the Transporter-14 rideshare mission with SpaceX from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA. Each spacecraft has established communication, and routine commissioning operations are underway. These satellites were manufactured by ICEYE in Finland and ICEYE US in the United States.
Yesterday, ICEYE announced that it has been selected to provide Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF). The first satellite of the agreement was launched into orbit aboard this Transporter-14 rideshare mission with SpaceX. The satellite was launched within four months of the agreement, a record delivery time, marking the first operational Dutch military satellite mission.
With this launch, ICEYE successfully launched its second Generation 4 satellite ("Gen4"), following the first on Transporter-13 launch in March. Gen4 satellites extend ICEYE's SAR leadership in national security and disaster response with the best SAR image quality available. It doubles the SAR antenna size and also the radiated SAR power, enabling 2x larger imaging areas (150-400 km swath width) and 30% more image detail. Additional upgrades include advanced orbit control for imaging congested areas in a single satellite pass.
So far this year, ICEYE's launches in January and March 2025 have successfully deployed four new satellites each. ICEYE plans to launch more than 20 new satellites annually in 2025 and beyond.
About ICEYE
ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.
Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.
ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Greece, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.
Media contact: [email protected]
Visit and follow ICEYE on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates and insights.
SOURCE ICEYEWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment