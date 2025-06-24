Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ceasefire Agreement With Israel Not Reached - Iranian FM

Ceasefire Agreement With Israel Not Reached - Iranian FM


2025-06-24 12:08:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. At present, no ceasefire agreement has been reached with Israel, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"There is currently no agreement on a ceasefire or ending hostilities," the minister said.

According to him, Iran will make a final decision on ending hostilities later.

On June 22, the U.S. Air Force carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, with reports confirming that all three targets were destroyed.

On June 23, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a missile strike on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar.

Earlier today, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that the two sides have reached the ceasefire agreement.

MENAFN24062025000187011040ID1109713841

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search