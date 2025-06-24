Ceasefire Agreement With Israel Not Reached - Iranian FM

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)At present, no ceasefire agreement has been reached with Israel, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"There is currently no agreement on a ceasefire or ending hostilities," the minister said.

According to him, Iran will make a final decision on ending hostilities later.

On June 22, the U.S. Air Force carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, with reports confirming that all three targets were destroyed.

On June 23, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a missile strike on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar.

Earlier today, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that the two sides have reached the ceasefire agreement.