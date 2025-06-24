Nifty Watch: SEBI Ras Eye Upside As Iran-Israel Ceasefire Lifts Global Sentiment
Indian equity markets are expected to open higher on Tuesday, mirroring positive global cues after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.
President Trump announced a "complete and total" deal on Monday. However, neither Iran nor Israel has publicly accepted the ceasefire. Iran has indicated a willingness to cease striking Israel if Israel reciprocated.
The GIFT Nifty shows a gap-up start of over 200 points for the Nifty index.
SEBI-registered analyst Front Wave Research highlighted that they see Nifty in a Buy mode and expect upside moves in Nifty Bank and Nifty IT.
Ketan Mittal observed that while the markets will cheer the ceasefire announcement, keep an eye on defense stocks that are likely to see profit booking on Tuesday.
As the Nifty approaches its monthly expiry, Bharat Sharma of Stockace Financial Services observed that the index is attempting to recover and that if it breaks above 25,100, it could likely trigger its bullish leg.
Sharma notes that there are no healthy opportunities for long positions below the 25,000 mark, and there will be a sustainable upmove if this level holds. He adds that charts on the 15-minute timeframe show that all key Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are aligned to support a potential upside.
If the Nifty index fails to hold, Sharma pegged 24,900 as immediate support, with a further fall till the 24,840-24,750 range.
