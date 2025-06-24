Stocks To Watch: SEBI Ras Are Bullish On These Three Stocks Under ₹300

SEBI-registered analysts have identified three stocks trading under ₹300 that could deliver strong returns in the short to medium term. Wipro, Electrosteel Castings, and Karur Vysya Bank are on the analysts' radar, driven by breakouts, volume spikes, and strong technical charts.

Here's a detailed breakdown:

Electrosteel Castings

Finlight Research reports that Electrosteel Castings has broken out of a classic A-B-C correction pattern, indicating the end of a downtrend. The stock recently broke out above ₹115 with a significant spike in volumes, which shows buying interest.

Additional technical indicators like the Average Directional Index (ADX) and MACD support the bullish outlook. Finlight recommends entering the stock on a pullback near the ₹115–₹120 zone, with a weekly closing stop loss at ₹110. The suggested targets are ₹130, ₹145, and ₹160 or higher.

Electrosteel Castings shares have fallen 12% year-to-date (YTD), as of Monday's close.

Karur Vysya Bank

Sneha Vasudeo is bullish on Karur Vysya Bank, given its clean breakout from a long consolidation, supported by volume, rising momentum, and a clear risk-reward ratio.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests further potential upside. The breakout above ₹247, a level that previously acted as resistance, now serves as a support zone, with the stock trading well above its 10-day and 20-day simple moving averages.

She suggests buying the stock on dips between ₹240 and ₹250, with a stop loss at ₹220 and a target of ₹300, representing about 20% upside. For short to medium-term investors looking for momentum plays with technical backing, Vasudeo recommends watching this stock.

Karur Vysya Bank shares have gained 9% year-to-date (YTD), as of Monday's close.

Wipro

Bharat Sharma of Stockace Financial Services identified Wipro as a positional stock, recommending a buy between ₹258 and ₹260, with targets of ₹280, ₹290, and ₹300+, and a stop loss at ₹245 on a closing basis, over a 30–90 day time frame.

The rationale includes a simple uptrend on the daily chart over the past two months, with prices breaching immediate peak resistance, confirming the trend.

Wipro's price is well above the 20 and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMA), reflecting positive sentiment. The stock faces resistance near the 200 and 100-day EMAs in the ₹262–₹264 range, but the probability of an upward breakout remains high.

Wipro shares have fallen 12% year-to-date (YTD), as of Monday's close.

Stocktwits' Yash Upadhyay breaks down the analyst insights in detail! Watch <here< to discover analysis and views from SEBI-registered advisors.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the SEBI-registered analyst/advisor mentioned in the article, and are not endorsed by Stocktwits. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research or consult a financial advisor.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.