Dubai Announces Flexible Work Hours For Some Employees During Summer

Dubai announced flexible working hours for government employees during summer 2025 on Sunday.

The initiative is set to begin on July 1 and run until September 12, 2025, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) stated, adding that it will be implemented based on each entity's discretion.

The temporary flexible working model will align with the official five-day working hours. Employees will be divided into two groups, with the first group expected to work eight hours from Monday to Thursday and enjoy Friday as a full holiday.

Meanwhile, the second group will work seven hours from Monday to Thursday and 4.5 hours on Friday.

This is not the first time such an initiative has been announced. Last year, the Dubai government launched the campaign at 21 government entities from August 12 to September 30.

The results from the pilot phase of the initiative showed enhanced productivity and improved work environments. Employees were also proven to be more satisfied and happy, reflecting 98 per cent on the measuring system, according to data analysing the initiative.

Most government employees in Dubai enjoy a two-and-half-day weekend (Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday). With this initiative, employees at participating government departments will enjoy a longer weekend.

Meanwhile, the UAE has begun the implementation of the midday worker ban from June 15, which enforces a ban on workers working under direct sunlight from 12.30pm to 3pm daily for three months, until September 15.

Prior to its implementation, the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) has started inspecting construction sites.

Companies found violating the rule will be fined Dh5,000 per worker, and can go up to a maximum of Dh50,000 if multiple workers are involved.

Under the initiative, the UAE has also set up over 10,000 air-conditioned rest stations to serve delivery service workers across the country throughout the peak summer period.